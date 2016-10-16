Donald Trump on India: 'We're going to be best friends'

Story highlights
- Trump said no relationship would be more important to the US than India
- Trump was at odds with India when he said he'd mediate the Kashmir dispute
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump proclaimed Saturday that if elected, the US would be "best friends" with India, a comment that could cause consternation in Pakistan.
"We're going to be best friends," Trump said of India during remarks at a Republican Hindu Coalition event. "There isn't going to be any relationship more important to us."
The Embassy of Pakistan did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.
However, in an interview with the Hindustan Times just before addressing the crowd of Indian-Americans, Trump said he'd be willing to play a mediating role in addressing the "very, very hot tinderbox" of Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
"If it was necessary I would do that. If we could get India and Pakistan getting along, I would be honored to do that. That would be a tremendous achievement ... I think if they wanted me to, I would love to be the mediator or arbitrator," Trump said in the interview.
India, though, has long opposed third-party mediation on Kashmir. It rejected United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's offer to play a role earlier in October.
It raised eyebrows in India in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama, a candidate for president, suggested a US role in mediating the Kashmir dispute. Obama hasn't again suggested such a role. And the United States' position has been that it would mediate, but only if both sides reached out and asked it to step in.