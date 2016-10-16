Trump would run America like Trump University -- badly

Story highlights Cheryl Lankford says she was vulnerable after her husband died in Iraq

She says her experience with Trump University offers a cautionary tale

Cheryl Lankford is an Army widow who advocates for families of the military's fallen. Her husband served in the Army for 23 years until his death in Iraq in 2007. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) I know some voters are trying to figure out which candidate is like themselves. "Who has my values? Who watches out for my interests?" My true story might help make that decision.

after my husband died in Iraq, Trump University took my $35,000 and gave me nothing in return. It took money I It's about how, while trying to start overafter my husband died in Iraq, Trump University took my $35,000 and gave me nothing in return. It tookmoney I received from the United States following my husband's death in Baghdad.

Cheryl Lankford

In the Army for 23 years, Jonathan was one of the extraordinary few who volunteered for Explosive Ordnance Disposal -- a unit that defuses bombs and improvised explosives. For his bravery, he earned the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, a Meritorious Service Medal, and he was inducted into the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame . While Jonathan was deployed, I maintained the home front, taking care of our young son while volunteering with the Army.

Before Jonathan died, I never thought of myself or my family as vulnerable. We were "Army Strong," through and through.

My vulnerability only came when I lost Jonathan, and having a child scared about what might happen to him, if anything happens to me. Vulnerability comes living each day with a broken heart. Vulnerability comes from being forced to rebuild my life in ways I never expected and never wanted.