Trump's beef with SNL is no laughing matter

Dean Obeidallah: Trump's Twitter rant should concern any American who values free speech -- and comedy

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Nothing says Donald Trump has the judgment and temperament to be President of the United States like tweeting at 7:14 on Sunday morning that he thinks "Saturday Night Live" should be canceled.

But there was Trump, just 24 days before the election, composing yet another unhinged tweet as most Americans were still sleeping: "Watched 'Saturday Night Live' hit job on me. Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

Dean Obeidallah

Apparently Trump was upset with the way SNL depicted him in a sketch based on the second presidential debate. While the sketch mocked Hillary Clinton on numerous occasions for being too calculated and insincere, apparently that was not good enough for Trump.

Perhaps Trump was angered that one of the best moments of the sketch was when SNL highlighted Trump's hypocrisy concerning the recent sexual assault claims. Alec Baldwin, as Trump, demanded that the victims of Bill Clinton's alleged sexual misconduct "need to be respected and their voices need to be heard." But when Trump was asked about the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, he shot back: "They need to shut the hell up."

All kidding aside, Trump's tweet that "SNL" needs to be canceled because the show did a "hit job" on him should concern every American. We have a rich tradition of comedy shows skewering our politicians. I can't recall any President or presidential nominee responding to a TV show mocking him or her by saying it's time to take that show off the airwaves.