Breaking News

This is not the Crusades: There's nothing medieval about ISIS

By David M. Perry

Updated 12:34 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    US attorney: Attack on Somalis in Kansas thwarted

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

US attorney: Attack on Somalis in Kansas thwarted 01:32

Story highlights

  • David M. Perry: Calling ISIS "medieval" is a serious mistake
  • The claim that there's an inexorable conflict between Islam and "The West" is not based on history, but rhetoric used by extremists to promote their causes, Perry writes

David M. Perry is professor of history at Dominican University in Illinois. He writes regularly at his blog: "How Did We Get Into This Mess?" Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)In the early going of the second presidential debate, Anderson Cooper said to Donald Trump, "You bragged that you have sexually assaulted women. Do you understand that?" Trump responded by saying his taped conversation with Billy Bush was just "locker room talk," then pivoted to ISIS. He said, "You know, when we have a world where you have ISIS chopping off heads, where you have — and, frankly, drowning people in steel cages, where you have wars and horrible, horrible sights all over, where you have so many bad things happening, this is like medieval times."

As a medieval historian, I've been watching the ways in which Trump, other politicians, and even plenty of journalists characterize ISIS and its horrific actions as "medieval." I've always thought it was a mistake, but a mistake mostly limited to the world of rhetoric. On Friday, that changed. Three men were arrested for plotting to blow up an apartment complex that houses both a Mosque and many Muslim-Americans. They called themselves - The Crusaders.
    David M. Perry
    David M. Perry
    The idea that contemporary military and terrorist activities in the Middle East embody a new Crusade isn't exactly new. What's startling is that today both supporters of ISIS and radical Christian terrorists have adopted the same language. Both sides are using medieval history to justify their violent intentions.
    We have to push back on the notion that this ultra-contemporary conflict is the inevitable result of an unusual episode in the history of Islamic-Christian relations.
    My first exposure to the appropriation of the language of crusading came from Saddam Hussein, who routinely called George H. W. Bush the "Chief Crusader," an epithet he re-applied to George W. Bush in the later continuation of the Iraq war. In roughly the same era, people like Osama bin Laden and Ayman al Zawahiri also picked up the crusade rhetoric . It's important to remember that the secular tyrant Saddam Hussein and extremist religious organizations like al Qaeda hated each other, but both found it useful to appropriate the history of the Crusades for their contemporary needs.
    Read More
    Trump and Clinton disagree on battling terrorism
    Trump and Clinton disagree on battling terrorism

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump and Clinton disagree on battling terrorism

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump and Clinton disagree on battling terrorism 02:40
    ISIS has done something similar. As Myriam Francois-Cerrah wrote in 2015, ISIS wants to divide the world into jihadists and crusaders. ISIS perpetuates a myth of an Islam always in conflict with the Christian West. If history teaches that such conflicts can never be resolved, ISIS' leaders argue, all Muslims will have to join their campaign of terror.
    Meanwhile, crusading ideology has also permeated anti-Islamic movements. Anders Breivik, a Norwegian terrorist and mass murderer, claimed to be a Knight Templar. Anti-immigrant groups show up to protests and rallies in Europe wearing faux-medieval costumes and promote the "crying Templar" meme.
    In the US, crusader imagery is everywhere. US soldiers deployed to Islamic countries can wear a crusader arm patch, and would-be weekend warriors can buy a deliberately incendiary "Pork-Eating Crusader" patch to wear at home. The right-wing blog world, including hate sites to which I'm not linking, frequently invokes the language and history of the crusades to justify calling for the expulsion of all Muslims from the United States.
    The ISIS terror threat
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul&#39;s Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/30/europe/turkey-istanbul-ataturk-airport-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the source said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    People flee the scene of a terror attack at Istanbul's Ataturk airport on June 29. Turkish officials have strong evidence that ISIS leadership was involved in the planning of the attack, a senior government source told CNN. Officials believe the men -- identified by state media as being from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan -- entered Turkey from the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, bringing with them the suicide vests and bombs used in the attack, the source said.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/29/world/meast/iraq-developments-roundup/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Its aim is to create an Islamic state,&lt;/a&gt; or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region&#39;s ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    The ISIS militant group -- led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, pictured -- began as a splinter group of al Qaeda. Its aim is to create an Islamic state, or caliphate, across Iraq and Syria. It is implementing Sharia law, rooted in eighth-century Islam, to establish a society that mirrors the region's ancient past. It is known for killing dozens of people at a time and carrying out public executions.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters fire missiles during clashes with ISIS in Jalawla, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. That month, ISIS took control of Mosul and Tikrit, two major cities in northern Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/19/world/meast/christians-flee-mosul-iraq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fled Mosul&lt;/a&gt; after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Traffic from Mosul lines up at a checkpoint in Kalak, Iraq, on June 14, 2014. Thousands of people fled Mosul after it was overrun by ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS fighters parade down an Iraqi street in this image released by the group in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/gallery/kurdistan-rescue-mission-mount-sinjar/index.html&quot;&gt;dramatic rescue operation&lt;/a&gt; at Iraq&#39;s Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/11/world/meast/iraq-rescue-mission/index.html&quot;&gt;was on the flight,&lt;/a&gt; which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Aziza Hamid, a 15-year-old Iraqi girl, cries for her father while she and other Yazidi people are flown to safety after a dramatic rescue operation at Iraq's Mount Sinjar on August 11, 2014. A CNN crew was on the flight, which took diapers, milk, water and food to the site where as many as 70,000 people were trapped by ISIS. Only a few of them were able to fly back on the helicopter with the Iraqi Air Force and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/19/world/meast/isis-james-foley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was decapitated by ISIS militants &lt;/a&gt;in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    On August 19, 2014, American journalist James Foley was decapitated by ISIS militants in a video posted on YouTube. A month later, they released videos showing the executions of American journalist Steven Sotloff and British aid worker David Haines.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/22/world/meast/u-s-airstrikes-isis-syria/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began bombing ISIS targets in Syria&lt;/a&gt; to take out the group&#39;s ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS militants stand near the site of an airstrike near the Turkey-Syria border on October 23, 2014. The United States and several Arab nations began bombing ISIS targets in Syria to take out the group's ability to command, train and resupply its fighters.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/04/middleeast/kobani-syria-destruction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;liberated the city&lt;/a&gt; from the grip of ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A Kurdish marksman stands atop a building as he looks at the destroyed Syrian town of Kobani on January 30, 2015. After four months of fighting, Peshmerga forces liberated the city from the grip of ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh&#39;s son, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/03/world/gallery/jordanian-pilot-reaction/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh,&lt;/a&gt; was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Safi al-Kasasbeh, right, receives condolences from tribal leaders at his home village near Karak, Jordan, on February 4, 2015. Al-Kasasbeh's son, Jordanian pilot Moath al-Kasasbeh, was burned alive in a video that was released by ISIS militants. Jordan is one of a handful of Middle Eastern nations taking part in the U.S.-led military coalition against ISIS.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of &quot;Jihadi John,&quot; the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/middleeast/jihadi-john-airstrike-target/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit by a drone strike.&lt;/a&gt; ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In February 2015, British newspapers report the identity of "Jihadi John," the disguised man with a British accent who had appeared in ISIS videos executing Western hostages. The militant was identified as Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwaiti-born Londoner. On November 12, 2015, the Pentagon announced that Emwazi was in a vehicle hit by a drone strike. ISIS later confirmed his death.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads &quot;stoned to death.&quot; The victim was brutally killed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/05/middleeast/isis-lgbt-persecution/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;because he was accused of being gay.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In March 2015, ISIS released video and images of a man being thrown off a rooftop in Raqqa, Syria. In the last photograph, the man is seen face down, surrounded by a small crowd of men carrying weapons and rocks. The caption reads "stoned to death." The victim was brutally killed because he was accused of being gay.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/31/middleeast/iraq-isis-tikrit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;retook the city&lt;/a&gt; after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    An Iraqi soldier searches for ISIS fighters in Tikrit on March 30, 2015. Iraqi forces retook the city after it had been in ISIS control since June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/15/middleeast/gallery/palmyra-ruins-syria/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts.&lt;/a&gt; The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/09/world/iraq-isis-heritage/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed other cultural sites&lt;/a&gt; in Syria and Iraq.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    In May 2015, ISIS took control of Palmyra, Syria, and began to destroy ancient ruins and artifacts. The Temple of Bel is seen here after Syrian forces reclaimed the city in March 2016. ISIS has also destroyed other cultural sites in Syria and Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/gallery/tunisia-terrorist-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Dead bodies lie near a beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, after a gunman opened fire on June 26, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 38 people and wounded at least 36 others, many of them Western tourists. Two U.S. officials said they believed the attack might have been inspired by ISIS but not directed by it.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/26/world/kuwait-mosque-attack/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;at the Al-Sadiq mosque&lt;/a&gt; in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    ISIS also claimed responsibility for what it called a suicide bombing at the Al-Sadiq mosque in Kuwait City on June 26, 2015. At least 27 people were killed and at least 227 were wounded, state media reported at the time. The bombing came on the same day as the attack on the Tunisian beach.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/18/middleeast/iraq-violence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A suicide bomber with an ice truck,&lt;/a&gt; promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A man inspects the aftermath of a car bombing in Khan Bani Saad, Iraq, on July 18, 2015. A suicide bomber with an ice truck, promising cheap relief from the scorching summer heat, lured more than 100 people to their deaths. ISIS claimed responsibility on Twitter.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/22/world/turkey-suruc-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;occurred at the Amara Cultural Park,&lt;/a&gt; where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two women hold hands after an explosion in Suruc, Turkey, on July 20, 2015. The blast occurred at the Amara Cultural Park, where a group was calling for help to rebuild the Syrian city of Kobani, CNN Turk reported. At least 32 people were killed and at least 100 were wounded in the bombing. Turkish authorities said they believed ISIS was involved in the explosion.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/17/europe/paris-attacks-at-a-glance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit six locations around the city,&lt;/a&gt; killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Spectators at the Stade de France in Paris run onto the soccer field after explosions were heard outside the stadium on November 13, 2015. Three teams of gun-wielding ISIS militants hit six locations around the city, killing at least 129 people and wounding hundreds.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/02/us/gallery/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mass shooting&lt;/a&gt; killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The shooters&lt;/a&gt; -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Law enforcement officers search a residential area in San Bernardino, California, after a mass shooting killed at least 14 people and injured 21 on December 2, 2015. The shooters -- Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik -- were fatally shot in a gunbattle with police hours after the initial incident. The couple supported ISIS and had been planning the attack for some time, investigators said.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    Members of Iraq&#39;s elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/28/middleeast/iraq-military-retakes-ramadi/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recapturing the city of Ramadi.&lt;/a&gt; The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit celebrate December 28, 2015, after recapturing the city of Ramadi. The city fell to ISIS in May 2015.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/03/24/europe/brussels-investigation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was also targeted in terrorist attacks&lt;/a&gt; that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Two wounded women sit in the airport in Brussels, Belgium, after two explosions rocked the facility on March 22, 2016. A subway station in the city was also targeted in terrorist attacks that killed at least 30 people and injured hundreds more. Investigators say the suspects belonged to the same ISIS network that was behind the Paris terror attacks in November.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    A boy walks past bloodstains and debris at a cafe in Balad, Iraq, that was attacked by ISIS gunmen on May 13, 2016. Twenty people were killed.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/26/middleeast/falluja-liberated-isis/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a senior Iraqi general announced&lt;/a&gt; that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Photos: The ISIS terror threat
    Iraqi government forces patrol in southern Falluja, Iraq, on June 10, 2016. In late June, a senior Iraqi general announced that the battle to reclaim Falluja from ISIS had been won.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    17 Istanbul Ataturk Airport ExplosionRESTRICTED 02 isis terror threat03 isis terror threat04 isis terror threat21 isis terror threat08 week in photos 0815James Foley Syria07 isis terror threat08 isis terror threatRESTRICTED 09 isis terror threat10 isis terror threatgraphic warning - multiple images11 isis terror threat12 isis terror threat13 isis terror threat14 isis terror threat15 isis terror threat16 isis terror threat17 isis terror threat18 isis terror threat19 isis terror threat20 isis terror threat01 isis terror threat01 baghdad coffee shop attack 051401 fallujah ISIS
    The history here is fascinating and complex. For a few hundred years, Catholics in Western Europe characterized their efforts against "enemies of the faith," including but ultimately not limited to Muslims, as specially sanctified wars. European Catholics did carve out small kingdoms on the coast of West Asia. Even as the process of designating a conflict a holy war became institutionalized, various new leaders emerged among the diverse Islamic groups in the region, eventually conquering the Catholic-ruled Crusader States.
    Historians like me have been debating the specifics for generations. Which was the true first crusade (debatable)? Did the Crusaders actually believe their own religious rhetoric (I think so)? Was the violence more extreme than in other wars (sometimes, but not as much as we might believe)? It's a fascinating subject to which I've devoted a lot of my life, and I don't want to erase informed differences of opinion and interpretation among scholars.
    What Reagan can teach us about handling Russia
    What Reagan can teach us about handling Russia
    But one thing from the history is very clear to me. The modern use of the Crusades to justify violence by either Muslims or Christians is, in fact, modern. The claim that there's an inexorable conflict between Islam and "The West" is not based on history, but rhetoric used by extremists to promote their causes.
    Which brings us back to Trump and the Kansas Crusaders. Calling ISIS "medieval" is comforting. It says that this horrific group belongs to another era, that it's a throwback. This isn't true, ISIS emerged out of the collapse of 21st-century states that were created in the 20th-century breakup of the Ottoman Empire and European colonies in West Asia and Northeast Africa. It's a group dependent on modern techniques of communication and the movement of people across borders. It's as contemporary a phenomenon as the Internet or self-driving cars.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    ISIS wants to use history to own its interpretation of Islam as it sows chaos and terror, provokes extreme reaction, and tries to use that reaction for recruitment. Its leaders dream of a modern theocratic caliphate, bolstered by an interpretation of history that just doesn't hold up to the facts. Religiously inspired atrocities did take place during the era of the Crusades, but there were also many episodes of collaboration, coexistence, and sometimes even a kind of tolerance. History is messy. That's why it's worth studying and why we should be skeptical of Islamic or Christian terrorist groups who claim history is on their side.
    Both candidates wrong on Syria
    Both candidates wrong on Syria (Opinion)
    When politicians or journalists call ISIS fighters medieval, we pretend that the group's campaign of terror is somehow innate to Islam, elevating their stature and making it harder to defeat them. When we call it medieval, we fuel the fires of hate and give fuel to the aspirations of Christian terrorists like Breivik and the Kansas Crusaders.
    Knowing history matters. History informs the present and can help us think about how best to respond to today's crises. But history isn't just a collection of facts; instead, it's the act of interpreting both past and present, being critical of sources, and understanding how events unfold in specific contexts. The forces behind ISIS and Kansas Crusaders alike belong to the 21st century. We can't beat terror by getting medieval. Instead, we're going to have to get modern.