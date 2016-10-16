Story highlights Marc Marquez wins Japanese MotoGP

(CNN) Marc Marquez clinched his third MotoGP crown in dramatic fashion Sunday with victory in the Japanese round as closest title rivals Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo both crashed out.

The Repsol Honda rider has an unassailable 77-point lead over Rossi in the championship with three rounds still remaining after his triumph at Motegi, the home circuit for his team's manufacturer.

Italian legend Rossi had started from pole on his Movistar Yamaha and was involved in an exciting duel with Marquez until an early trip to the gravel ended his chances of a 10th world title.

Rossi's teammate Jorge Lorenzo, the reigning world champion, was left as the only man who could deny his fellow Spaniard Marquez the title, but while in second place, he too made a painful exit.

It left Marquez to ride to his fifth win of the season and a third world title in four years in the premier class of motorcycling, still shy of his 24th birthday.