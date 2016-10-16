US, UK considering economic sanctions against Syria, Russia

Story highlights John Kerry calls Aleppo greatest humanitarian disaster since World War II

Talk of sanctions comes after meeting with European and Mideast allies on Syrian crisis

(CNN) The United States and United Kingdom are considering economic sanctions against Russia and Syria because of the crisis in Aleppo, US Secretary of State John Kerry and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Sunday.

The two spoke in London at the end of talks with European and Middle Eastern allies seeking a multilateral approach in resolving the Syrian crisis, including a sustained cessation of violence and humanitarian aid deliveries to the beleaguered Syrian city.

Up to a quarter of a million people are trapped in Aleppo as the Syrian military, backed by Russian warplanes, pounds its streets into rubble.

Kerry called the bombing of Aleppo "a horrendous step back in time" and the greatest humanitarian disaster since World War II.

The secretary of state said Russia claims to be fighting terror in Syria, but he said that 80% to 85% of its bombing is directed at the moderate opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war.

Read More