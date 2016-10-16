Kerry in London for Syria talks with allies

Story highlights John Kerry has second meeting in two days in effort to resolve the Syrian crisis

A Turkish-backed faction takes the Syrian town of Dabiq from ISIS, reports say

(CNN) US Secretary of State John Kerry is holding talks Sunday in London with European and Middle Eastern allies to find a multilateral approach in resolving the Syrian crisis, including a sustained cessation of violence and humanitarian aid deliveries to Aleppo.

Attendees include the UK, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and the European Union, the British Foreign Office said.

One of Kerry's key goals is reaching a ceasefire for Aleppo. Up to a quarter of a million people are trapped in the beleaguered city as the Syrian military, backed by Russian warplanes, pounds its streets into rubble.

Kerry flew to London after meeting Saturday in Lausanne, Switzerland , with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Staffan de Mistura, UN special envoy for Syria; and officials from regional powers with influence on battlefield outcomes in Syria.

No breakthrough occurred, but Kerry said the parties reached a "broad agreement" on some important points, specifically a "desired outcome on ending conflict," in his remarks to the press.

