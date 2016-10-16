ISIS leader killed in Turkey, report says

Story highlights Three officers also killed in raid in Gaziantep, Turkey, Turkish media report says

Gaziantep was the site of a deadly bombing on wedding celebration in August

Istanbul (CNN) Mehmet Kadir Cabel, the regional leader for ISIS in Gaziantep, Turkey, was killed Sunday when police raided his cell house, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing police and the regional governor.

Three police officers were also killed during the operation. Cabel's wife and two children were captured, along with at least 19 other suspected ISIS members.

Gaziantep is about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo. It was the site of a horrific bombing in August that killed 54 people at a wedding celebration. ISIS claimed responsibility.

The blast disproportionately killed women and children, with it timed to detonate during a part of the festivities when those groups painted themselves with henna, authorities said.

In May, two police officers died in an explosion at a police station in Gaziantep.

