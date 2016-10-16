(CNN) Thousands dead. Millions more driven from their homes. A future far from certain.

This is the situation in Iraq today.

The deep-rooted sectarian divide that resurfaced amid the chaos of Saddam Hussein's downfall created a security vacuum that ultimately allowed extremist militant groups like ISIS to flourish.

When ISIS fighters swept across Iraq in 2014, capturing major cities like Mosul, a humanitarian disaster on an unprecedented scale quickly unfolded.