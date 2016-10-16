Breaking News

Duck every which way: Nanjing's passion for poultry

By Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 9:24 PM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nanjing has had a love affair with ducks since its time as China&#39;s imperial center. Dishes include duck blood vermicelli, a hearty soup that&#39;s especially good during winter months.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Duck blood vermicelliNanjing has had a love affair with ducks since its time as China's imperial center. Dishes include duck blood vermicelli, a hearty soup that's especially good during winter months.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
A rival to Beijing&#39;s classic roast dish is Nanjing&#39;s Jingling duck. It&#39;s the crisp, greasy skin layered over tender meat that many think makes them superior to other roasted poultry.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Jinling roast duckA rival to Beijing's classic roast dish is Nanjing's Jingling duck. It's the crisp, greasy skin layered over tender meat that many think makes them superior to other roasted poultry.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
The best salted duck has pale skin and pink meat.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Salted duckThe best salted duck has pale skin and pink meat.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Glutinous rice, a classic Chinese fare, pairs perfectly with bits of duck for this shaomai dish.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Duck shaomaiGlutinous rice, a classic Chinese fare, pairs perfectly with bits of duck for this shaomai dish.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
An experience that&#39;s more about the flavor than the meat, duck chins have a texture not unlike squid, but bonier.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Duck chinAn experience that's more about the flavor than the meat, duck chins have a texture not unlike squid, but bonier.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Spiced duck hearts can be enjoyed as street food in Nanjing. These blobs of duck offal are sold cheaply -- less than a dollar for a skewer.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Skewered duck heartsSpiced duck hearts can be enjoyed as street food in Nanjing. These blobs of duck offal are sold cheaply -- less than a dollar for a skewer.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
A lump of duck fat is the secret to this otherwise ordinary pastry.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Sesame pastryA lump of duck fat is the secret to this otherwise ordinary pastry.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Bits of subtly sweet roasted duck skin are embedded in duck meat for this xiaolongbao spinoff.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
Duck soup dumplingBits of subtly sweet roasted duck skin are embedded in duck meat for this xiaolongbao spinoff.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Nanjing&#39;s locals take duck fever to new levels. These kids are chowing down on entire duck heads.
Photos: How many ways can you eat duck in Nanjing?
China's duck capitalNanjing's locals take duck fever to new levels. These kids are chowing down on entire duck heads.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
03 nanjing duck13 nanjing duck05 nanjing duck06 nanjing duck04 nanjing duck07 nanjing duck09 nanjing duck11 nanjing duck10 nanjing duck

Story highlights

  • Nanjing in eastern China is home to myriad different duck dishes
  • Among them are duck blood soup and duck chins

Nanjing, China (CNN)It's of little consolation to the many birds who visit Nanjing never to leave, but the Chinese city is largely unmatched for its deep appreciation of the duck.

Here, every body part is savored.
    From chin to chest, from head to heart, from flesh roasted and stuffed in dumplings to blood congealed in soup.
    These are but a few of the duck renditions on offer in the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province.
    Thought Beijing's Peking Duck, created for imperial feasts, was the last word in duck-based dishes?
    Read More
    Not so.
    Because while duck has long prevailed in Chinese cuisine, Nanjing has always taken its duck fever onto the next level.
    At its best, duck meat is juicier, its greasy skin crispier and has flavors more distinctive and nuanced than others in the poultry family.
    We hit the ancient Chinese capital to try some of the essential and more surprising duck dishes on offer.
    MORE: An ancient world wonder brought back to life

    Duck blood vermicelli soup

    The name "blood soup" conjures up Halloween images, and we were half expecting a seething cauldron.
    But the blood in this ubiquitous local dish is curdled and cut up into small and almost flavorless cubes.
    It's the silky, sticky texture that stands out.
    Much of the flavor comes from a clear broth that's spiced with pepper and cilantro, with duck offal thrown into the mix.

    Salted duck

    Nanjing best dishes
    The best salted duck has pale skin and pink meat.
    It's marinated in a special brine, a time-honored recipe that imbues the meat with hints of savory notes.
    Served as a cold dish, this Nanjing specialty pairs well with alcohol.

    Sesame pastry made with duck fat

    In Nanjing, duck fat is harvested to make a truly special pastry.
    This traditional and beloved street snack is a popular breakfast for Nanjingers.
    It's anointed with a slab of duck fat, giving off an aroma and flakey textures balanced out by a sesame-encrusted layer.
    Baked in batches, these pastries can be found throughout Fuzimiao, an ancient Confucian temple complex located on the banks of the historic Qinhuai River that's also a popular shopping and food market.
    MORE: The hidden side of China's ancient capital

    Duck chin

    To be honest, we weren't sure at one point if we were chewing on the jaw, tongue, or bone.
    The squid-like texture means it's more cartilage than tongue.
    Meat doesn't get leaner than this -- so mostly its just nibbled for the tastes.

    Jinling roast duck

    Nanjing best dishes
    The original story of the roast duck in China remains contested.
    In Beijing it's called Peking duck. In Nanjing it's called Jinling duck in Nanjing.
    And it's unclear which came first.
    Legend has it that Ming Dynasty emperor Zhu Di brought his favorite chefs from Nanjing when he moved the capital to Beijing, thus triggering the roast duck migration.
    Served with a heap of rice or on its own, the crisp, greasy skin layered over tender meat makes it superior to other roasted poultry.

    Duck shaomai

    This bite-sized duck-flavored sticky rice doesn't come wrapped in the usual lotus leaf.
    It's stuffed in a dumpling.
    Glutinous rice, a classic Chinese fare, pairs wonderfully with bits of duck.
    The clever use of pine nuts adds a crunch and a gently toasted flavor.
    Unlike their steamed counterparts, these soupless dumplings make for nice, clean bites.
    MORE: 8 must-eats in Nanjing

    Duck soup dumplings

    This xiaolongbao lookalike is almost better than the classic steamed dumpling.
    It offers the same satisfying deluge of broth with each bite.
    But subtly sweet roasted duck skin embedded in duck meat might just have the edge over pork.

    Duck hearts... spiced

    You'll have to forgive us for not trying these out.
    Spotted at a street stall, blobs of duck heart are served on each skewer, selling for just five renminbi (less than a dollar).
    It's marinated to have a slightly spicy taste, the vendor tells us.
    Let us know how it tastes if you ever decide to give this a try.