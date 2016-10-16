Breaking News

How Thais are mourning the death of their King

By Will Ripley, CNN

Updated 5:04 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Story highlights

  • King Bhumibol Adulyadej died Thursday at 88 after an unprecedented 70-year reign
  • Thailand is in a year-long mourning period

Bangkok (CNN)In many ways, life feels normal in Bangkok.

Ferries float along the Chao Phraya River, tuk-tuks dart through traffic on chronically congested streets, and markets are jam-packed with vendors and customers haggling over handicrafts.
    But life isn't normal.
    Nearly everyone is wearing black, the official primary color of Thailand's year-long mourning period for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died Thursday at 88 after an unprecedented 70-year reign.
    Stores sell mainly black clothing; even mall mannequins are draped in black. Colorful items are gone altogether or relegated to clearance racks.
    Tourist do's and don'ts

    Empty red-light district

    Hotels are asking guests to "show respect" for the Thai people by following mourning protocol and wearing "somber-colored" attire. Famed for its raucous nightlife, many Bangkok bars and restaurants have stopped serving alcohol.
    The racy red-light district is nearly empty.
    On orders from the military-controlled government that seized power in a 2014 coup, all television channels must mainly run coverage dedicated to the King and his life until further notice.
    Following a government mandate to refrain from "entertainment" during the mourning period, sporting events -- including football matches -- are canceled for 30 days.
    And for most Thais, this all seems perfectly natural.
    While many around the world would be surprised at the idea of a government-imposed year of mourning, in Thailand many citizens grieve as if they've lost a member of their own family.
    It is remarkable to see both young and old share such a profound a sense of sadness and loss over a monarch they've never personally met.
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    A women cries after learning of the King's death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A women cries after learning of the King's death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    Big shoes to fill

    The Thai Prime Minister, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha, called Bhumibol's death a "national crisis" and urged citizens to remain calm.
    The 64-year-old heir to the throne, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralonkorn, issued a statement through the Prime Minister over the weekend asking Thais not to worry about succession.
    He shocked many by requesting to delay his accession until after the official mourning period and royal funeral, saying he also needs time to mourn alongside the Thai people.
    Many privately question how the Crown Prince, or anyone for that matter, could fill the immense shoes of the late King Bhumibol. He was the only ruler most of this country's 68 million citizens have ever known.
    Many also fear the death of a man who served as a unifying force in this deeply divided nation could threaten to destabilize Thailand.
    Thai King mourned

    It is important to note: Thailand's strictly enforced lese majeste laws have long protected the King's public persona. Openly criticizing or speculating about any member of the royal family can mean up to 15 years in prison.
    The current government has stepped up enforcement of these laws, drawing criticism from the UN Human Rights Chief and others who say the strict anti-defamation laws are being used to suppress political dissent.
    Regardless of outside criticism, the nearly universal adoration Thais feel for their late king is undeniably palpable -- and unparalleled in the modern world.
    Opinion: Thais face 'uncertain' future

    'We lost our father'

    On Thursday morning, our team went to Siriraj -- Bangkok's oldest hospital -- where hundreds had already gathered to pray for their king. They held portraits, sang songs, and repeatedly chanted "long live the king."
    Throughout the day, the crowd swelled into the thousands. When news of the king's death was announced on Thursday evening, many openly sobbed.
    Ovartvoraporn Bhakchuda, a Thai woman outside the hospital, was unable to hold back tears as I spoke with her live on CNN just after the Royal Household announced the king's death.
    "We lost our father today," she said. "He is a father ... that wanted to do everything, the best thing, for his kids."
    On Friday, when the King's body was taken from hospital to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on the grounds of the Grand Palace, hundreds of thousands of Thais lined the streets for the somber parade.
    Thailand mourns King's death: 'He is our father'
    Thailand mourns King's death: 'He is our father'

      Thailand mourns King's death: 'He is our father'

    And throughout the weekend, hundreds of thousands more flocked to the Grand Palace -- most dressed in the official mourning colors black and white -- snapping photos and fanning themselves in the sweltering Bangkok heat and humidity.
    Despite the somber attire, the atmosphere felt more like a street festival than a funeral. People were smiling again. Volunteers handed out free water and snacks to those who came to pay their respects.
    As Thais head back to work and school on Monday, public services are up and running. Banks and government offices are open. Tourists are once again exploring Bangkok landmarks. Things almost feel back to normal.
    But for the Thai people, life without their beloved King will never be the same.