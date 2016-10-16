Breaking News

Crown Prince tells mourning Thailand: Don't worry about succession process

By Max Blau and Kocha Olarn, CNN

Updated 3:10 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

thai king year of mourning starts ripley lok_00002002
thai king year of mourning starts ripley lok_00002002

    Thailand's year of mourning begins

Story highlights

  • Crown Prince: A succession process to replace Thai king is in place
  • The exact timing of when the Crown Prince will ascend to the throne is still unknown

(CNN)Three days after the death of Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose funeral rites began Friday after a 70-year reign, grieving has shifted to guessing regarding when the royal throne will be occupied.

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralonkorn, who was named successor to Bhumibol back in December 1972, wants to lay to rest speculation that's arisen as the southeast Asian nation mourns its longtime leader.
    How Thais are mourning the death of their king
    Thailand&#39;s Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual royal ploughing ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on May 13, 2015.
    Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual royal ploughing ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on May 13, 2015.
    In a statement on national television Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Crown Prince has urged people not to "worry about the country's administration or even the succession."

    Bury the king, begin the speculation

    Citing the Crown Prince, the prime minister said the succession process was outlined long ago by "the Constitution, Royal Law, and tradition."
    However, Thai citizens remain in a "moment of sadness" following the funeral process Friday, the prime minister said. That's why the Crown Prince hasn't moved ahead to fill the throne.
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai cyclist prays in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 16, 2016. Thousands of Thai men and women gather daily in the vicinity of the palace to pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej after his death Thursday.
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Buddhist monk stands next to line of mourners waiting to pay their respects to the body of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, October 15, 2016.
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Devotees light candles for the late Thai King at Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya on October 14.
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A Thai man carries high an image of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a large crowd floods the streets leading to the Royal Palace on October 14, 2016.
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej&#39;s to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A van carries the body of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's to his palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand&#39;s King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thais gathering outside of Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok hold up baht notes with a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday, October 14, in Bangkok, Thailand, following news of his death the previous day.
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A flag flies at half-staff outside a government hospital on October 14 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. According to a palace statement, all government buildings will fly the Thai flag at half-staff for 30 days starting on Friday.
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha attends a traditional funeral bathing ceremony for the King at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Prime Minister arrives to pay respects to the late King at the Grand Palace on October 14.
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Dignitaries participate in a ceremony commemorating the King at Wat Phra Singh on Friday in Chiang Mai.
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Buddhist monks line up to offer condolences at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People dressed mostly in black wait outside the Grand Palace to pay respects to the King on October 14.
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    The Thai Royal Guard marches in honor of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Friday.
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Amid a procession of vehicles, a van carries the body of the King to his palace in Bangkok on Friday.
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King&#39;s body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    Mourners shade themselves under umbrellas while they await the procession of the King's body to the palace in Bangkok on October 14.
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A woman passes out after an official statement announces the death of the king.
    People react to news of the King&#39;s death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    People react to news of the King's death outside Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday.
    A women cries after learning of the King&#39;s death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    Photos: Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88
    A women cries after learning of the King's death on October 13 in Bangkok.
    According to a police spokesperson, more than 100,000 people showed up at the Grand Palace in Bangkok to pay their respects to the late King, one of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
    On Thursday, the prime minister said that the Crown Prince "needs time to mourn his father" -- leaving the country waiting in suspense for a formal successor.
    Thai King mourned

    "Once the merit making ceremony and royal funeral ceremony have ended for a while, that would be the proper period to proceed," he said.

    What happens next

    According to the prime minister, the Crown Prince asked Saturday night to meet the temporary regent, former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda, out of concern for citizens.
    Though the Crown Prince is expected to succeed the King, the exact timing of when he will ascend to the throne has yet to be made public.

    CNN's Patrick Sarnsamak in Bangkok contributed to this report.