(CNN)Days after the death of Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyade, whose funeral rites began Friday after a 70-year reign, grieving has shifted to guessing regarding when the royal throne will be occupied.
Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralonkorn, who was named successor to Bhumibol back in December 1972, wants to lay to rest speculation that's arisen as the southeast Asian nation mourns its longtime leader.
In a statement on national television Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Crown Prince has urged people not to "worry about the country's administration or even the succession."
Bury the king, begin the speculation
Citing the Crown Prince, Chan-o-cha said the succession process was outlined long ago by "the Constitution, Royal Law, and tradition."
However, Thai citizens remain in a "moment of sadness" following the funeral process Friday, Chan-o-cha said. That's why the Crown Prince hasn't moved ahead to fill the throne.
According to a police spokesperson, more than 100,000 people showed up at the Grand Palace in Bangkok to witness the funeral ceremony of the world's longest-reigning monarch.
On Friday, Chan-o-cha told media outlets that the Crown Prince "needs time to mourn his father"-- leaving the country waiting in suspense for a formal successor.
"Once the merit making ceremony and royal funeral ceremony have ended for a while, that would be the proper period to proceed," Chan-o-cha said.
What happens next
According to the prime minister, the Crown Prince asked Saturday night to meet the temporary regent, former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda, regarding the Thai government out of concern for citizens.
Though the Crown Prince is expected to succeed the King, the exact timing of when he will ascend to the throne has yet to be made public.