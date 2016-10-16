Story highlights Crown Prince: A succession process to replace Thai king is in place

The exact timing of when the Crown Prince will ascend to the throne is still unknown

(CNN) Days after the death of Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyade, whose funeral rites began Friday after a 70-year reign, grieving has shifted to guessing regarding when the royal throne will be occupied.

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralonkorn, who was named successor to Bhumibol back in December 1972, wants to lay to rest speculation that's arisen as the southeast Asian nation mourns its longtime leader.

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn attends the annual royal ploughing ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on May 13, 2015.

In a statement on national television Saturday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Crown Prince has urged people not to "worry about the country's administration or even the succession."

Bury the king, begin the speculation

Citing the Crown Prince, Chan-o-cha said the succession process was outlined long ago by "the Constitution, Royal Law, and tradition."

