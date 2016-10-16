Astronauts ready for China's longest space mission yet

Story highlights Two astronauts will spend a total of 33 days in space

China is pressing ahead with ambitious space plans

(CNN) China is preparing for its longest-ever crewed space mission, with a spacecraft carrying two astronauts expected to lift off Monday, according to state media.

The Shenzhou-11 "heavenly vessel" will blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 7:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. Sunday ET), state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday.

On board will be two astronauts -- Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong. They will dock with the Tiangong-2 space lab, which was launched last month.

Jing and Chen will remain in space for a total of 33 days, with 30 of those spent conducting experiments related to medicine, physics and biology in the space lab.

Since October 2003, China has completed five manned space flight missions -- the last one took place in 2013 and lasted 15 days.