Astronauts ready for China's longest space mission yet

By Katie Hunt and Serenitie Wang, CNN

Updated 12:12 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

    China's space race

Story highlights

  • Two astronauts will spend a total of 33 days in space
  • China is pressing ahead with ambitious space plans

(CNN)China is preparing for its longest-ever crewed space mission, with a spacecraft carrying two astronauts expected to lift off Monday, according to state media.

The Shenzhou-11 "heavenly vessel" will blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 7:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. Sunday ET), state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday.
    On board will be two astronauts -- Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong. They will dock with the Tiangong-2 space lab, which was launched last month.
    Jing and Chen will remain in space for a total of 33 days, with 30 of those spent conducting experiments related to medicine, physics and biology in the space lab.
    Since October 2003, China has completed five manned space flight missions -- the last one took place in 2013 and lasted 15 days.
    Shenzhou-10 was China&#39;s fifth manned space mission. The Shenzhou-10 spaceship, propelled by a Long March-2F rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on June 11, 2013.
    Shenzhou-10 was China's fifth manned space mission. The Shenzhou-10 spaceship, propelled by a Long March-2F rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert on June 11, 2013.
    The crew for this mission included a woman, Wang Yaping, and two male astronauts, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang.
    The crew for this mission included a woman, Wang Yaping, and two male astronauts, Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang.
    Nie, Zhang and Wang discuss technical issues during training in April 2012, a year before the 15-day mission.
    Nie, Zhang and Wang discuss technical issues during training in April 2012, a year before the 15-day mission.
    The astronauts had to undergo a series of tests in their pressure suits prior to the mission.
    The astronauts had to undergo a series of tests in their pressure suits prior to the mission.
    Wang undergoes a cardiovascular endurance test a few weeks before the mission.
    Wang undergoes a cardiovascular endurance test a few weeks before the mission.
    Nie undergoes an isokinetic muscle test.
    Nie undergoes an isokinetic muscle test.
    Zhang practices entering the return capsule on May 31, 2013.
    Zhang practices entering the return capsule on May 31, 2013.
    Zhang, left, Nie, center, and Wang, right, during a training session in the return capsule.
    Zhang, left, Nie, center, and Wang, right, during a training session in the return capsule.
    Nie, Zhang and Wang wave to onlookers the day before the start of the mission.
    Nie, Zhang and Wang wave to onlookers the day before the start of the mission.

    The Shenzhou-10 spacecraft is transferred to the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the day of the launch.
    The Shenzhou-10 spacecraft is transferred to the launch site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the day of the launch.
    Hours before launch, the Shenzhou-10 spaceship arrives at the launch site.
    Hours before launch, the Shenzhou-10 spaceship arrives at the launch site.
    After the 15-day mission, the Shenzhou-10&#39;s return capsule landed successfully in Inner Mongolia on June 26, 2013.
    After the 15-day mission, the Shenzhou-10's return capsule landed successfully in Inner Mongolia on June 26, 2013.
    After emerging from the return capsule, the astronauts wave to people on the ground.
    After emerging from the return capsule, the astronauts wave to people on the ground.
    Ultimate goal

    The Tiangong-2, and its predecessor Tiangong-1, are prototypes for China's ultimate goal -- a permanent 20-ton space station, which is expected to be sent into orbit in 2022.
    China aims to send its space station into orbit two years before the International Space Station (ISS) retires in 2024, according to state news agency Xinhua.
    A Long March 2F carrier rocket like this one will launch the spacecraft.
    A Long March 2F carrier rocket like this one will launch the spacecraft.
    "Tiangong is a precursor testbed of capabilities, building toward the large space station has always been the culminating goal of the Shenzhou program," said Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the Naval War College specializing in space programs and space security.
    The Tiangong-1, China's first space lab, is expected to fall into the Earth's atmosphere by late 2017. Some experts have speculated that China has lost control of the vessel.
    However, Wu Ping, deputy director of the manned space engineering office, played down any chance of damage.
    "Based on our calculation and analysis, most parts of the space lab will burn up during falling," she said in a press conference last month, adding that it was unlikely to affect aviation activities or cause damage to the ground.

    Permanent space presence?

    Once the ISS goes out of service, China potentially will be the only country with a permanent space presence.
    European astronauts are said to already be learning Chinese in anticipation but unless there is a change in US policy, American astronauts are unlikely to be involved.
    China's space ambitions

    Since 2011, the US Congress has barred NASA from contact with China's space program because of national security concerns.
    "Chinese politicians certainly have wanted to work with the United States in space, to show they are an accepted part of the international family of space-faring nations, but with their own space station forthcoming and international partners other than the US willing and lining up to work with them, that imperative decreases," Johnson-Freese said.
    China was late to the space race -- it didn't send its first satellite into space until 1970 -- just after the United States put the first man on the moon.
    But in the decades since, China has pumped enormous amounts of money and resources into research and training. Future plans include sending a robotic probe to Mars and a potential manned mission to the moon.
    "If the US does not change its policies very soon and begin to work with China in space, it will lose whatever leverage it might have in shaping Chinese space plans for the future, " Johnson-Freese said.