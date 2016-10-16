Boy, 7, sells enough lemonade to buy a pony

Story highlights Sabastian saved for two years, selling lemonade to buy his first pony

His mother says her son's determination shows anything is possible

(CNN) It was tears of joy for a seven-year-old boy from Queensland, Australia, whose hard-won savings finally earned him biggest wish.

Sabastian Kent had been selling lemonade for two years to buy a pony, managing to save $3,000 (US $2,285), said his mother, Juliana Kent.

She filmed the moment that Sabastian, her oldest son, was taken to the family's red barn to see his prize -- a white pony named "Tom Boy."

As soon as he saw it, Sabastian turned around, crying happy tears, and hugged his father.

Sabastian and his father

'It's awesome'

