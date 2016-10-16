(CNN) Cai Guo-Qiang is back, and with his most ambitious project to date: a 1,650-foot ladder in the sky made of -- what else? -- fire.

The Chinese artist, who featured in CNN Style 's inaugural TV show, is the subject of an upcoming documentary directed by Kevin Macdonald ("The Last King of Scotland") and produced by Wendi Murdoch. It was released on Netflix on October 14.

Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang ", which received its European premier at the London Film Festival, showcases Cai's exquisite gunpowder art, which he says explores Eastern philosophy and contemporary social issues.

Cai's sky ladder during its two and a half minute illumination.

And with unprecedented access to Cai's studio, Macdonald arrives just in time to see the artist fulfill a career-long ambition.

Cai, winner of the Golden Lion at the 48th Venice Biennale in 1999, told CNN earlier this year that "the most powerful artwork is when there's fear."

