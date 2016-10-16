Syrian rebels capture symbolic ISIS-held town

Story highlights The Free Syrian Army Sunday took back from ISIS the town of Dabiq, Turkish state media and a monitoring group said

ISIS named its English language magazine after Dabiq

(CNN) As ISIS awaits one major assault in Mosul, Iraq, the self-declared caliphate has lost its control of a symbolic stronghold in north Syria.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), a Turkish-backed faction, took back Sunday the town of Dabiq from ISIS, Turkish state media and a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based organization, said it received reports that groups of ISIS fighters had withdrawn from Dabiq overnight.

Though ISIS forces left, Turkish security sources told Anadolu's reporter the recapture of Dabiq was the hardest part so far for Operation Euphrates Shield.

Now the FSA operation will continue, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu, as fighters seek to clear the town of mines, booby-traps and IEDs.

Read More