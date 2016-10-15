Story highlights Talks in Lausanne on Syria end with no apparent breakthrough

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian counterpart met with regional powers

(CNN) Talks in Switzerland on the crisis in Syria have ended with no apparent breakthrough.

The Lausanne meeting only included regional powers with influence on battlefield outcomes in Syria, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State John Kerry and UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Kerry said the parties reached a consensus on a "broad agreement" on a number of important points, specifically a "desired outcome on ending conflict," in his remarks to the press.

The US State Department said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan were among the regional powers represented.

Lavrov had previously said he had no special expectations for an outcome, while Kerry emphasized the need for an end to the fighting in Aleppo and the delivery of humanitarian aid.