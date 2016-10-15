Syria: US, Russia, regional powers hold talks on conflict

Story highlights US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart are meeting with regional powers

(CNN) Foreign ministers from Russia, the United States and key regional players are preparing to meet Saturday in the Swiss city of Lausanne for talks on the crisis in Syria.

International outcry has mounted over the plight of some quarter of a million civilians trapped in the Syrian city of Aleppo as the Syrian military, backed by Russian warplanes, pounds its streets into rubble.

But these talks are only the latest in a long series that have, so far at least, done little to alleviate the suffering of those caught up five-and-a-half long years of civil war.

Security outside the venue in Lausanne, Switzerland, where diplomats are meeting for talks on Syria, October 15, 2016.

Unlike others which have included Washington's Western allies, the Lausanne meeting is expected to include only regional powers with direct influence in Syria -- such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar -- alongside Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State John Kerry and the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

It comes after a week in the number of people killed and injured in airstrikes in eastern Aleppo continued to climb and UN officials warned of a "dire" situation.