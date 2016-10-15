Nevada wildfire destroys 22 homes

Story highlights
- Cause of the Little Valley Fire is under investigation
- Blaze has scorched at least 2,000 acres
(CNN)A wildfire is burning out of control in western Nevada near Lake Tahoe and has destroyed 22 homes, authorities said.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation as about 360 firefighters battle the blaze, authorities said.
The Little Valley Fire has scorched at least 2,000 acres and was zero percent contained Friday, according to local officials. It also has destroyed more than a dozen outbuildings.
The Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said 500 structures were threatened, CNN affiliate KOLO-TV in Reno reported.
Governor declares state of emergency
Some evacuations are in effect, and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has declared a state of emergency in the area.
"Declaring a State of Emergency allows us to increase capacity and resources to manage the fires," Washoe County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller said in a statement.
"We thank our emergency responders who are working hard to protect citizens. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these fires."
The fire is burning on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, west of Washoe Lake. It was one of three in the area Friday, officials said.