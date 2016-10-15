Nevada wildfire destroys 22 homes

Story highlights Cause of the The Little Valley Fire under investigation

Blaze has scorched more than 2,000 acres

(CNN) A Nevada wildfire is burning out of control near Lake Tahoe, and has destroyed 22 homes, authorities said Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as approximately 360 firefighters continue to fight the blaze, authorities said

The Little Valley Fire has scorched at least 2,000 acres and is zero percent contained, according to local officials. It also has destroyed more than a dozen outbuildings.

Some evacuations are in effect, and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has declared a state of emergency in the area. The fire is burning on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, west of Washoe Lake.