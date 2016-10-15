3 killed, 12 injured in LA restaurant shooting, police say

Story highlights Shooting happened at Jamaican restaurant in southwestern Los Angeles

No one has been arrested, police say

(CNN) A shootout at a crowded house-based restaurant in southwestern Los Angeles on Friday night left three men dead and 12 other people injured, and investigators are trying to determine who fired, police said.

The gunfire happened in a house that contains a Jamaican restaurant at about 12:30 a.m. PT a few blocks south of the Santa Monica Freeway, near the Crenshaw neighborhood, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting or how many people fired guns weren't immediately available. Dozens of police officers rushed to the house after the shooting was reported, Los Angeles police Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.

Police were questioning two people Saturday morning in connection with the shooting, but no one had been arrested, police Sgt. Mike Lopez said.

All of the 12 injured were taken to a hospital, and some were in critical condition on Saturday morning, Lopez said.

