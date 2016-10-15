Los Angeles shooting: About 10 injured, police say

Story highlights Shooting happened early Saturday in southwestern Los Angeles

No suspects in custody, police say

(CNN) About 10 people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in southwestern Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood, and investigators are trying to find whomever is responsible, police said.

Few details about the 12:30 a.m. PT shooting were immediately released. Police arrived to see gunshot victims, and "several additional victims self-transported to area hospitals," Los Angeles police Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.

Bojorquez didn't say where the shooting happened, other than it was in the area of South Rimpeau and Jefferson boulevards.

The shooting drew dozens of police officers and other responders to the scene, but no suspects were in custody early Saturday morning, he said.

"We had as many as 50 LAPD officers responding initially, and roughly the same amount of fire department personnel responded to treat and transport victims," Bojorquez said.

