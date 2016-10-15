Kaepernick starts, loses first NFL season game since anthem protest

Story highlights Colin Kaepernick was the starter when the San Francisco 49ers played the Buffalo Bills Sunday

He has been praised and condemned for kneeling during the national anthem

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick made a statement on Sunday. Unfortunately for him, that statement was not, "We won the game."

For his first start in almost a year, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback showed up in a T-shirt with a photo of Muhammad Ali on the front. Before the game, he knelt on one knee for the pregame national anthem.

The Buffalo Bills fans had their replies ready.

Before the anthem, the crowd chanted "USA! USA!" When Kaepernick jogged onto New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, for his first snap, the crowd greeted him with boos -- and not just because he played for the Bills' opponent.

Such is the life of a lightning rod.