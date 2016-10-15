Colin Kaepernick to start in first NFL season game since anthem protest

Story highlights Colin Kaepernick will start when the San Francisco 49ers play the Buffalo Bills Sunday

(CNN) San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick will be scrutinized anew on Sunday, as he takes to New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, to lead his team against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL quarterback became famous far beyond the world of football when during the 2016 preseason he began sitting -- then later kneeling -- during the US national anthem, saying he didn't want to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

His protest thrust the Black Lives Matter movement, which has mobilized nationwide protests and other civil actions against alleged police mistreatment of African-Americans, firmly into the NFL and started a national debate.

Was Kaepernick insulting Old Glory or -- by taking a knee -- using his First Amendment rights to stand up for the black community? Time magazine put him on the cover.

It was a lot of attention for someone who wasn't doing so great on the field. Once a hero for leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl, Kaepernick had been relegated to a bench warmer this season.