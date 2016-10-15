Colin Kaepernick to start in first NFL season game since anthem protest

Story highlights
(CNN)San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick will be scrutinized anew on Sunday, as he takes to New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York, to lead his team against the Buffalo Bills.
The NFL quarterback became famous far beyond the world of football when during the 2016 preseason he began sitting -- then later kneeling -- during the US national anthem, saying he didn't want to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."
His protest thrust the Black Lives Matter movement, which has mobilized nationwide protests and other civil actions against alleged police mistreatment of African-Americans, firmly into the NFL and started a national debate.
Was Kaepernick insulting Old Glory or -- by taking a knee -- using his First Amendment rights to stand up for the black community? Time magazine put him on the cover.
It was a lot of attention for someone who wasn't doing so great on the field. Once a hero for leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl, Kaepernick had been relegated to a bench warmer this season.
That's about to change. After weeks of watching quarterback Blaine Gabbert struggle, coach Charles "Chip" Kelly has called on Kaepernick to start in Sunday's game, which will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.
'Needs to show respect'
The Buffalo fans -- pro and con -- are ready.
"When Colin Kaepernick comes in to our house, he needs to show respect," C.J. Zimmerman told CNN affiliate WIVB. He's leading a movement for fans inside the stadium to sing the national anthem.
But a group called Just Resisting plans to gather outside the stadium and take a knee when the national anthem is played, WIVB reported.
In terms of football, Kaepernick is under deep pressure. The 49ers have a lousy 1-4 record this season.
Kaepernick hasn't started a game since Nov. 1, 2015. Last season he had a 2-6 record as a starter under former coach Jim Tomsula before being benched in favor of Gabbert. Kaepernick was later placed on season-ending injured reserve with a left shoulder injury.
Criticized by Trump
Kaepernick, who is biracial, started kneeling during the national anthem in preseason games to raise awareness about racial issues. Death threats poured in.
"It's to protest the injustices that are happening in America, the oppression that is happening in America, and these things need to be addressed on many different levels," Kaepernick said.
Then other athletes -- from elementary schools to professional sports teams -- began following his lead. Because it's a political year, his stance became enmeshed in politics.
GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump: "I think it's a terrible thing. And you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try, it won't happen."
President Obama: "I think he cares about some real, legitimate issues that need to be talked about. ..."
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: In an interview, she called his protest "really dumb" but later apologized, saying she should have declined to respond.
Kaepernick has not wilted under the attention. He sounded off a time or two himself, as when he called Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton "proven liars."
To people who say he's unpatriotic, Kaepernick replies: "I'm not anti-America. I love America. I love people. That's why I'm doing this. I want to help make America better."
The marketplace has an opinion, too. Though he hasn't been a starter recently, Kaepernick's No. 7 jersey has become the NFL's top seller.