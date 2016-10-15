Story highlights Almanzor wins $1.6m Champion Stakes

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Found is second

(CNN) Almanzor claimed the £1.3 million ($1.6 million) Champion Stakes jackpot Saturday, beating rival Found in the showpiece race on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Found and rider Ryan Moore came into the race on a high, having won the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 10 days ago.

But Almanzor lived up to his ranking as Europe's top-rated horse, blowing away the rest of the field with a blistering two-length victory.

Jean-Claude Rouget, the French horse's trainer, described Almanzor as "a super horse" following the win.

"The pace of the race was a bit too slow to begin with but, at the four-furlong post, the race started to get faster," Rouget told reporters.

Read More