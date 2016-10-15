Breaking News

US Navy's stealth destroyer joins the fleet

By Brad Lendon, CNN

Updated 7:08 AM ET, Sun October 16, 2016

Story highlights

  • "If Batman had a ship, it would be the USS Zumwalt," a Navy admiral says
  • The USS Zumwalt is the first of a small class of three destroyers

(CNN)The US Navy officially welcomed its largest and most technologically advanced destroyer to the fleet Saturday as the USS Zumwalt was commissioned in Baltimore.

The Zumwalt is striking in appearance, with sharp angles and weaponry concealed behind flat surfaces, a design that makes it many times more difficult to spot on radar than conventional destroyers.
    "If Batman had a ship, it would be the USS Zumwalt," said Adm. Harry B. Harris, Jr., commander of the US Pacific Command, where the ship will be assigned.
    The ship also has an advanced power plant and weapon systems that can move the Navy into the future, said Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus.
    The USS Zumwalt, the Navy&#39;s biggest and most expensive destroyer ever built, heads out into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, December 7. The ship is out at sea for the first time to undergo sea trials.
    The USS Zumwalt, the Navy's biggest and most expensive destroyer ever built, heads out into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, December 7. The ship is out at sea for the first time to undergo sea trials.
    The USS Zumwalt leaves the Kennebec River in Phippsburg, Maine, on December 7. The ship and its class are named in honor of Adm. Elmo R. &quot;Bud&quot; Zumwalt Jr., who served as chief of naval operations from 1970 to 1974.
    The USS Zumwalt leaves the Kennebec River in Phippsburg, Maine, on December 7. The ship and its class are named in honor of Adm. Elmo R. "Bud" Zumwalt Jr., who served as chief of naval operations from 1970 to 1974.
    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work speaks with the Zumwalt crew during a visit to Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on May 12. Work toured the ship and observed its progress. One thing that sets the $3 billion ship apart is its very small crew. Compared with about 300 sailors needed for similar warships, the Zumwalt&#39;s minimum compliment is only 130. The smaller crew is made possible by advanced automated systems which &quot;make it much easier and much more effective for the sailor to operate,&quot; says former Navy Capt. Wade Knudson, who now serves as Zumwalt program director for Pentagon contractor, Raytheon.
    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work speaks with the Zumwalt crew during a visit to Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on May 12. Work toured the ship and observed its progress. One thing that sets the $3 billion ship apart is its very small crew. Compared with about 300 sailors needed for similar warships, the Zumwalt's minimum compliment is only 130. The smaller crew is made possible by advanced automated systems which "make it much easier and much more effective for the sailor to operate," says former Navy Capt. Wade Knudson, who now serves as Zumwalt program director for Pentagon contractor, Raytheon.
    Mouzetta Zumwalt-Weathers christens the Zumwalt during a ceremony at Bath Iron Works on April 12, 2014.
    Mouzetta Zumwalt-Weathers christens the Zumwalt during a ceremony at Bath Iron Works on April 12, 2014.
    The ship is floated out of dry dock at the Bath Iron Works shipyard on October 28, 2013.
    The ship is floated out of dry dock at the Bath Iron Works shipyard on October 28, 2013.
    The 1,000-ton deckhouse is craned toward the deck of the ship to be integrated with the its hull at Bath Iron Works on December 14, 2012.
    The 1,000-ton deckhouse is craned toward the deck of the ship to be integrated with the its hull at Bath Iron Works on December 14, 2012.
    Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. James G. Zumwalt, left, assists welder Carl Pepin as he inscribes a steel plate at a keel laying ceremony at Bath Iron Works on Thursday, November 17, 2011.
    Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. James G. Zumwalt, left, assists welder Carl Pepin as he inscribes a steel plate at a keel laying ceremony at Bath Iron Works on Thursday, November 17, 2011.
    "It doesn't look like other ships and it does things other ships cannot do," Mabus said.
    The ship is named after Adm. Elmo R. "Bud" Zumwalt Jr., a Bronze Star winner from World War II who went on to serve in the Korean and Vietnam wars and as chief of naval operations from 1970 to 1974. His efforts to increase opportunities for minorities and women in the fleet were noted by speakers at Saturday's commissioning.
    "The Navy and the nation are better because of Admiral Zumwalt," Mabus said Saturday.
    A Navy news release raves about the Zumwalt and its two sister ships, the Michael Mansoor and the Lyndon B. Johnson, both under construction at Bath Iron Works in Maine.
    USS Zumwalt

    Displacement: 15,995 metric tons

    Length: 610 feet

    Beam: 80.7 feet

    Draft: 27.6 feet

    Sustained speed: 30 knots

    Crew: 147 plus 28-person aviation detachment

    Armaments: 80 Advanced Vertical Launch System cells, 2 155 millimeter Advanced Gun System (AGS), 2 30 millimeter Close In Guns

    Source: US Navy

    Among the things that set the Zumwalt apart from its predecessors in the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers:
    -- A larger flight deck that enables operations with new F-35 fighters and MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft;
    -- Larger vertical launch missile tubes that can fire larger and more advanced land attack and anti-ship missiles;
    -- An electrical power system that generates almost as much electricity as the nuclear power plants on aircraft carriers: "The ship can operate all of its systems and still generate enough electricity to power a small town," the Navy says,
    -- The ability, with that extra power, to accommodate weapons of the future, such as electronic rail guns and laser.
    But for all that, the Navy plans to buy only the three Zumwalt-class destroyers it has on order, down from 32 originally envisioned early in the program.
    The Navy is now focusing on an updated version of the current -- and more conventional -- Arleigh Burke class.
    Bryan Clark, a naval analyst at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments told USNI News earlier this year that it's likely the Zumwalt-class ships will be called on for different missions than Burke-class destroyers.
    "If you get into a war then you would use it differently than you would a regular (destroyer)," Clark told USNI News. "They wouldn't do regular patrols ... they would do intelligence-gathering. They would do special ops."
    And some critics wonder if that's worth the $22.5 billion cost for the three Zumwalt-class ships.
    "One US nuclear submarine, the newest in the fleet, costs about $2.2 billion. In other words, they used the budget for two nuclear subs to build one Zumwalt," one Russian commentator, retired Col. Viktor Baranets, told Russia's state-run Radio Sputnik earlier this year. "Americans love grandiose projects which sometimes go beyond the scope of reason."