Trump accuser says he kissed her twice

Story highlights Taggart said her first encounter with Trump was when she was at rehearsal for the Miss USA competition

When asked if she was coming forward to aid the Clinton campaign, Taggart replied: "Not one bit"

Washington (CNN) A former Miss USA contestant alleges that Donald Trump kissed her on the lips without her consent on separate occasions, adding her to the list of people who have accused the GOP nominee of sexual assault in recent days.

Temple Taggart told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" Friday that when Trump first kissed her on the lips at a rehearsal for the 1997 Miss USA competition, she excused it as how people on the East Coast greeted one another.

"I was shocked just because I was like, 'What was that? I've never had anybody greet me like that,' and I almost wanted to wipe my mouth just because I felt awkward and kind of embarrassed," Taggart said.

The second incident Taggart remembers as "different," but "similar."

Trump invited the aspiring model to visit the Trump Tower to introduce her to Ford and Elite modeling agencies, according to Taggart, who said the meeting took place several weeks after the pageant.

Read More