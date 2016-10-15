Lewd 2005 Trump tape makes its way into N.H. Senate fight

Story highlights Earlier in the month, Ayotte had said she would "absolutely" point to Trump as a role model for children

Ayotte said earlier this month she would not vote for Trump

Washington (CNN) Last week, Donald Trump's campaign was upended by the release of a 2005 tape in which he bragged about being able to grope women and get away with it.

Now, the fallout from the footage is making its way onto the campaign trail in a Senate race, as New Hampshire's Democratic hopeful is looking to tie her Republican opponent to Trump's words.

"Degrading women and vulgar insults, and Kelly Ayotte supported Donald Trump through all of it," a narrator says in an ad released by Gov. Maggie Hassan, who is challenging Ayotte.

The ad opens with a quick glimpse of the now-infamous footage taken on the set of "Access Hollywood" 11 years ago. Trump can be heard on the tape making extraordinarily vulgar remarks about women.

The spot also shows Trump mocking a reporter last year who had a disability.

