Hillary Clinton's Golden State ATM

Los Angeles (CNN) Hillary Clinton made California her campaign's ATM over the last 18 months, headlining 71 fundraisers in the Golden State as a candidate in 2015 and 2016 and raising over $100 million, a CNN analysis shows.

Clinton headlined what her campaign has been branding as her final fundraiser in California Thursday night -- a 115-person star-studded event featuring a performance by Elton John. The event, which brought in over $4 million, was hosted by entertainment executive Casey Wasserman and attendees included Barbra Streisand.

Earlier the day, Clinton headlined a 4,500-person concert fundraiser featuring Andra Day in San Francisco. That event, which included a 40-minute speech by Clinton, raised over $6 million.

California is easily Clinton's most lucrative state. Taken together, Clinton's Golden State fundraisers raised just over $100 million, according to CNN's estimate based on ticket prices and attendance figures provided by the campaign.

She has held more fundraisers in New York -- 85 -- but those events have brought in just over $81 million based on the same calculation. It is expected that Clinton will headline more New York fundraisers before the end of the campaign.

