Trump fundraises off pledge to investigate Clinton

Story highlights Trump notably pledged at Sunday's debate to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton

Such a threat is unprecedented in modern US political history

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign on Saturday sought donations by repeating his threat to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton over her email practices at the State Department.

Trump's vow to investigate his political opponent if elected -- a threat that is unprecedented in modern US political history and outrageous even by the standards of the 2016 campaign -- has been made before on the campaign trail, most recently at Sunday's debate. The fundraising appeal also came hours after he again called into question the validity of the election system, calling it "rigged" against him.

"As I promised on Sunday, if elected I will appoint a special prosecutor to look into Crooked Hillary's emails and get the answers the American people deserve," Trump wrote.

He again cited his argument that Clinton is the "ultimate career politician, enriching herself off of the rigged system for decades while getting NOTHING accomplished."

When Trump brought up the threat at Sunday's debate, Clinton responded, "It's just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country."

