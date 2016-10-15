Story highlights "I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate," Trump said

Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton's "strength and stamina"

Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CNN) Donald Trump suggested Saturday that his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, has been "getting pumped up" with performance-enhancing drugs and challenged Clinton to take a drug test before the final debate next week.

Trump argued that Clinton was more energetic during the beginning of their debate last Sunday, but lost her steam by the end of the debate. He offered no evidence to back up his wild claim.

"I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate," Trump said during a rally here. "Because I don't know what's going on with her, but at the beginning of her last debate, she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, huff, take me down. She could barely reach her car."

Trump appeared to be conflating the debate with last month's 9/11 ceremony where Clinton struggled to get inside her van on her own due to a bout with pneumonia.

Trump has repeatedly questioned Clinton's "strength and stamina," raising concerns about her physical and mental fitness to be president -- all without providing any evidence for his claims.

