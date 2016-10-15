Trump didn't invest more in campaign despite tightening race

Story highlights
- Trump has repeatedly said he would contribute more than $100 million to his campaign by the end
- To back up that statement, he would now have to contribute more than $40 million
(CNN)Donald Trump cut his routine $2 million monthly check to his campaign last September after repeatedly suggesting that he would increase his donations during the campaign's stretch run.
Trump's campaign, along with Republican joint fundraising committees, said it raised $100 million last month, more than it has in any previous month though well short of the $154 million Hillary Clinton's operation took in.
But Trump -- who largely closed a polling gap with Clinton during much of September -- did not give more to his campaign than he had in previous months despite being pressured to invest more of his fortune.
His campaign did not specify how much of the money was raised by his campaign versus the committees, which must split proceeds with the Republican National Committee and more than 20 state parties.
Trump entered the final month of the campaign trailing Clinton in the cash race by $75 million, a wider margin than he trailed at the end of August. His campaign and committees said they had $75 million on hand as of September 30; Clinton's campaign and committees claimed $152 million.
The Trump and Clinton campaigns will offer a more precise description of their financial position when they file monthly reports with the Federal Election Commission next week.
Trump's ability to raise money online has largely made up for his poor relationship with traditional Republican high-dollar donors, who have largely spurned him for the entire campaign, though he did win a few marquee names over in the month of September. And the campaign on Saturday attributed Trump's haul to those low-dollar givers.
Shortly after he became the GOP nominee, Trump slowed down his contributions to his campaign to typically $2 million a month after having spent more during his primary campaign.
But at rallies and fundraisers in recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly said he would contribute more than $100 million to his campaign by the end, leading to speculation that he had handed over a major gift during September. For Trump's statement to become true, he would now have to contribute more than $40 million during the final five weeks of the general election.
"I have developed some tremendous friendships," Trump joked at a Dallas fundraiser earlier this month. "I'm going to have to spend $100 million to do that."
Several other committees are required to file quarterly fundraising reports by the end of Saturday, including the joint fundraising committees that Clinton and Trump share with their parties.
One other committee posting its report Saturday: the Paul Ryan-backing Congressional Leadership Fund, which reported a historic haul of $31 million thanks to $20 million from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam.