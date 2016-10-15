New Trump accuser: GOP nominee grabbed, kissed me

Story highlights Heller, now 63, said she met Trump at Mar-a-Lago nearly 20 years ago

CNN has not been able to independently confirm Heller's claims

Washington (CNN) Another woman stepped forward Saturday to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault, saying he kissed her without her consent at his estate in Florida.

Cathy Heller joins a rapidly growing list of women who are accusing the GOP nominee of sexual assault in the week since a 2005 tape surfaced in which Trump bragged about being able to grope women and get away with it.

Heller, now 63, said she met Trump at Mar-a-Lago nearly 20 years ago while she and her family were having brunch, she told The Guardian newspaper.

Heller said she had been introduced to the GOP nominee by her mother-in-law. She told the paper the real estate magnate "took my hand, and grabbed me, and went for the lips," without her consent.

She said Trump held her in place and kissed her a second time on the lips, again without her consent. CNN has not been able to independently confirm Heller's claims.

