A week after calling on Trump to step aside, GOP Senate candidate now says he'll vote for him

(CNN) One week after calling on Donald Trump to step aside as the Republican nominee, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Colorado now says he will vote for him on Election Day, according to audio obtained by CNN's KFile.

Darryl Glenn, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, issued a statement when news broke of Trump's lewd comments on a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape, calling on Trump to voluntarily step aside and saying the GOP nominee was "simply disqualified from being Commander-in-Chief."

A week later, however, Glenn now says he'll vote for Trump but still doesn't endorse him.

In audio obtained by CNN's KFile from a source who attended the closed-door Colorado Concern forum on Friday, Glenn tells attendees he will be voting for the Republican platform and the GOP nominee.

"So where I'm at right now is that I absolutely will be supporting the Republican platform and voting for Mr. Trump," Glenn said. "I will not be personally endorsing Mr. Trump and there is a clear distinction. When I personally endorse you that means I know your heart, I know your character and I can personally attest to that and I can not. If that changes we can revisit that, when it comes to evaluating the policies of what we're going to be able to do with regard to weighing the Republican policy platform versus the Democrats, it is not even a choice. I will be voting for the Republican ticket and Republican candidates."

