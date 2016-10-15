Breaking News

50 years later, who are the heirs of the Black Panthers?

By Peniel Joseph

Updated 6:39 PM ET, Sat October 15, 2016

Black Panther National Chairman Bobby Seale, left, wears a Colt .45, and Huey Newton, right, carries a shotgun in Oakland, California, in the 1960s. The group's look and defiant rhetoric made black militancy fashionable in the late '60s.
Black Panther National Chairman Bobby Seale, left, wears a Colt .45, and Huey Newton, right, carries a shotgun in Oakland, California, in the 1960s. The group's look and defiant rhetoric made black militancy fashionable in the late '60s.
Black Panther leader Kathleen Cleaver in 1968. Though men got most of the attention in the Black Panther Party, the group recruited many strong women leaders. Cleaver is now a law professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Black Panther leader Kathleen Cleaver in 1968. Though men got most of the attention in the Black Panther Party, the group recruited many strong women leaders. Cleaver is now a law professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Panthers line up at a rally in DeFremery Park, in Oakland, California. The Panthers' focus on police brutality in the black community and racial bias in the criminal justice system anticipated the Black Lives Matter movement 50 years later.
Panthers line up at a rally in DeFremery Park, in Oakland, California. The Panthers' focus on police brutality in the black community and racial bias in the criminal justice system anticipated the Black Lives Matter movement 50 years later.
American revolutionary and educator Angela Davis is pictured in November 1969, shortly after she was fired as philosophy professor at UCLA due to her membership in the Communist Party of America. Davis followed up her brilliant early academic career by joining the Black Panthers and being added to the FBI Most Wanted list. She was acquitted of all charges and continues to be a writer, educator, and activist for race, class, and gender equality.
American revolutionary and educator Angela Davis is pictured in November 1969, shortly after she was fired as philosophy professor at UCLA due to her membership in the Communist Party of America. Davis followed up her brilliant early academic career by joining the Black Panthers and being added to the FBI Most Wanted list. She was acquitted of all charges and continues to be a writer, educator, and activist for race, class, and gender equality.
Eldridge Cleaver, one of the original members of the radical Black Panther Party, poses in Paris in May 1975. Appointed the Panthers' minister of information, Cleaver wrote "Soul on Ice," regarded as a handbook of the movement that preached violence and revolution as the only means to achieve black liberation in America. He fled the U.S. in the late '60s and after three years in exile turned his back on the Black Panthers.

Cleaver returned to the U.S. in 1975 to face justice. Denouncing his former movement, he was given a conditional release and sentenced to 2,000 hours of community service.
Eldridge Cleaver, one of the original members of the radical Black Panther Party, poses in Paris in May 1975. Appointed the Panthers' minister of information, Cleaver wrote "Soul on Ice," regarded as a handbook of the movement that preached violence and revolution as the only means to achieve black liberation in America. He fled the U.S. in the late '60s and after three years in exile turned his back on the Black Panthers.

Cleaver returned to the U.S. in 1975 to face justice. Denouncing his former movement, he was given a conditional release and sentenced to 2,000 hours of community service.
Black Panthers demonstrate in Oakland, California. The group created free breakfast programs for poor kids and free health clinics for the needy. It also produced a Black Panther newspaper that reaches thousands of readers at the group's peak.
Black Panthers demonstrate in Oakland, California. The group created free breakfast programs for poor kids and free health clinics for the needy. It also produced a Black Panther newspaper that reaches thousands of readers at the group's peak.
American political and social activist and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton speaks at the Days of Rage rally in Chicago in October 1969. Hampton was shot to death in his bed by police in a predawn raid only two months later.
American political and social activist and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton speaks at the Days of Rage rally in Chicago in October 1969. Hampton was shot to death in his bed by police in a predawn raid only two months later.
The Black Panther Party weren't just revolutionaries, they were fashion trendsetters. Their Afros and emphasis on "black is beautiful" changed how blacks dressed and carried themselves in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
The Black Panther Party weren't just revolutionaries, they were fashion trendsetters. Their Afros and emphasis on "black is beautiful" changed how blacks dressed and carried themselves in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Children walk by Panther Power graffiti. The group saw themselves as the vanguard of a worldwide revolution, a revolution that had sparked uprisings in places like Vietnam and Cuba in the 1960s.
Children walk by Panther Power graffiti. The group saw themselves as the vanguard of a worldwide revolution, a revolution that had sparked uprisings in places like Vietnam and Cuba in the 1960s.
Black Panthers demonstrate at the Alameda County Court House in Oakland in July 1968. There are still several Panthers serving time in prison 50 years after the group's formation.
Black Panthers demonstrate at the Alameda County Court House in Oakland in July 1968. There are still several Panthers serving time in prison 50 years after the group's formation.
The Panthers said they carried guns as a form of self-defense against police brutality. The Panthers, not the NRA, were forerunners of the open carry gun movement and were fierce defenders of the Second Amendment's right to bear arms.
The Panthers said they carried guns as a form of self-defense against police brutality. The Panthers, not the NRA, were forerunners of the open carry gun movement and were fierce defenders of the Second Amendment's right to bear arms.
Story highlights

  • Peniel Joseph: By 1968 the Black Panthers became a global phenomenon
  • The Panthers articulated a structural critique of racism, he says
  • Panthers were hobbled in part by illegal surveillance, internal battles drug abuse

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN)Fifty years ago today, the Black Panther Party for Self Defense was founded in Oakland, California, by activists Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. The group quickly shortened its name to the Black Panther Party (BPP) and emerged as the most iconic revolutionary organization to come out of the Black Power era and the larger global political maelstrom of the 1960s -- and one whose causes still resonate today.

The Panthers, inspired by Malcolm X's revolutionary black nationalism and the socialist revolutions in Cuba, Africa and across the Third World, issued a 10-point program, divided into sections titled "What We Want" and "What We Need," that called for ending police brutality, decent housing for black people and the radical reform of the criminal justice system.
    The group's demand for "land, peace, bread and justice" paved the way for the Black Lives Matter Movement that has galvanized a new generation of activists in the United States and around the world.
    Like surrealist painters, the Panthers imagined a world that did not exist but could be willed into being. They fashioned themselves as the revolutionary vanguard of a worldwide liberation movement that would be led by blacks but feature multiracial and multinational coalitions, including the white New Left, who they characterized as "mother country radicals."

    Sporting leather jackets, bandoliers, powder blue T-shirts and black turtle necks, the Panthers adopted the garb of modern-day warriors, an image amplified by an iconic portrait of Newton sitting in a chair surrounded by African shields, holding a rifle in his right hand and a spear in his left.
    Black children of the Great Migration who traced their roots back to Louisiana and Texas, the 24-year-old Newton and 30-year-old Seale belonged to a generation of young black men denied educational opportunities by Jim Crow, criminalized by law enforcement, and marginalized within the civil rights movement.
    Ironically, the civil rights insurgency in Lowndes County, Alabama -- where the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (or SNCC, pronounced "snick") helped organize an independent political party -- was nicknamed the Black Panther Party and provided the BPP with its name and symbol.
    In an era before social media offered visual evidence of police brutality and the murder of black people, the Black Panthers organized armed patrols of Oakland police, leading to dramatic confrontations that nearly ended in violence. The group made national news on May 2, 1967, when an armed contingent strolled into California's state capitol to protest a bill aimed at ending their right to openly carry weapons.
    The evolution of #BlackLivesMatter
    Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
    Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide.
    Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
    Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed.
    The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
    The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town.
    By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
    By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide.
    Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace."
    Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace."
    Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
    Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014.
    Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
    Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer.
    The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
    The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral.
    A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
    A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina.
    The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
    The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation.
    The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
    The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man.
    Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
    Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta.
    Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor.
    Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor.
    The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
    The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014.
    Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
    Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
    Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
    Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings.
    The group's swaggering, at times reckless, bravado attracted scores of new recruits, including activists Kathleen Neal Clever and Eldridge Cleaver, a former prisoner who became the BPP's minister of information and a best-selling author.
    By 1968 the Black Panthers became a global phenomenon, fueled by a "Free Huey" campaign organized in the aftermath of the young BPP minister of defense's confrontation with two police officers that left one officer dead and the other seriously wounded. Newton also suffered a bullet wound to his stomach. He was sentenced to two to 15 years for a manslaughter conviction. The campaign helped to get Newton an appeal and he was released in 1970.
    Through a nationally distributed newspaper, The Black Panther, the BPP organized demonstrations, political education rallies and alliances with white, Latino, Native American and Asian American allies. The BPP became, for a time, one of the leading revolutionary groups in the world. Although some media focused on the image of the Panthers as urban guerillas, the group's biggest impact occurred at the grassroots through community organizing.
    Comprising several thousand members and over three dozen chapters in cities that included Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, New Haven, Connecticut, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Panthers established free breakfast programs, health clinics, busing to prison programs, legal clinics, sickle cell anemia testing and food drives that aided some of America's poorest black communities.
    Who is responsible for fixing race relations in America?
    Like today's movement for black lives, the Panthers articulated a structural critique of racism, which they linked to capitalism's political and economic exploitation of the poor on a global scale. The Black Panthers identified America's criminal justice system as a gateway to racial and class oppression. They recruited ex-convicts and organized inmates and became leaders in a prisoner rights movement that gained international notoriety with the Attica Prison uprising of 1971.
    Importantly the Panthers linked domestic and international anti-racist struggles, becoming a symbol of a political revolution that touched every corner of the world. After Newton was released from prison in 1970, the group drew tens of thousands of young supporters to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in efforts to re-imagine American democracy and end racial and economic injustice.

    Why their revolution failed

    Of course, the revolution the Panthers attempted to organize with such confidence and brio did not come off as planned. State-sanctioned violence, in the form of illegal FBI surveillance and local police authorities (including the first SWAT team in Los Angeles) pummeled, brutalized, and at times killed members of the group.
    Internal contradictions, including substance abuse, political authoritarianism, sexism and ideological disputes led to violence within the group and greatly contributed to the group's decline.
    Extraordinary moment on race in veep debate
    Yet in a very real sense the Panthers were ahead of their time in organizing against institutional racism, war and violence by any means necessary. Inspired by Malcolm X, the Panthers adopted a dual strategy for black liberation that featured armed self-defense and engaged community organizing.
    Their 10-point program reads like a rough policy outline to create a new world. Thousands of young black women and men undertook this mission, against long odds, during the 1960s and 1970s. Like their modern day BLM counterparts, the Panthers raged against not only racial injustice but the ideology of white supremacy that normalized black oppression.
    But at its core, the group pursued—like Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the BLM Movement—a radical human rights agenda, one that viewed black equality as the common denominator for a wide range of social justice causes.
    Fifty years after their founding, the spirit of the Panthers (if not their exact tactics, as the BLM have adhered to the philosophy of non-violence) lives on in the efforts of a movement for black lives that continues to believe that a new world free of racism and economic injustice, homo- and transphobia and sexism and misogyny is not only possible but can be reached within our lifetime.