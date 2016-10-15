Why Putin fears a Clinton presidency

Story highlights Neither Donald Trump nor Vladimir Putin want to see a Hillary Clinton presidency

Frida Ghitis: Putin objects to Clinton because he thinks she will stand in the way of his expansionist foreign policy objectives

He also feels personally slighted by Clinton, who supported the Russians who protested Putin's re-election in 2012, writes Ghitis

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for the The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) While Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin seem to agree on a number of issues, there is one they apparently don't see eye to eye on. While Trump argues that Hillary Clinton is too weak to be president of the United States, the Russian President appears to be genuinely afraid of Clinton.

Evidence is growing that Russia is actively working to undermine Clinton's presidential prospects. When hackers released the emails of the Democratic National Committee just hours before the Democratic National Convention, internet security specialists found the fingerprints of Russian agencies. Then came the latest hacks of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

Frida Ghitis

The US government has now formally accused Russia of interfering in the US elections, and every instance of interference so far is clearly aimed at harming the Democratic candidate.

It's easy to see why Putin fears Clinton. While the Trump campaign is trying to get voters to focus on Clinton stumbling and coughing , Putin sees her as a real threat to his objectives.

For Putin, stopping Clinton is not only an important strategic goal. It is also personal.