Saudi-led coalition admits to airstrike on Yemen funeral

Story highlights Saudi-led coalition's airstrike killed at least 155 people at a wake in Yemen

Coalition's admission comes after US condemnation of attack

(CNN) The Saudi-led coalition involved in Yemen's civil war said Saturday it was responsible for an airstrike that killed at least 155 people at a wake in Yemen a week ago.

An investigation found that "incorrect information" had passed between the air operations center in Yemen and coalition command, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

"Because of non-compliance with Coalition rules of engagement (ROEs) and procedures, and the issuing of incorrect information a Coalition aircraft wrongly targeted the location, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries," said a statement the news agency published.

