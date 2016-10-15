Story highlights
- Iraqi military, Kurdish militia and other groups preparing for battle to retake Mosul
- ISIS tells its wounded fighters they can leave for Raqqa, Syria, source says
(CNN)ISIS is telling its wounded fighters inside Mosul, Iraq, that they can leave for the Syrian city of Raqqa, a source inside Mosul tells CNN.
Mosul is the terror group's last bastion of power in Iraq. The Iraqi military, Kurdish Peshmerga and a Shiite paramilitary force are getting ready to retake the city from ISIS, a battle expected to take place in the air and on the ground.
Some low-level prisoners of ISIS are being released, the source said. These would include those jailed for their beards, cigarettes or clothing offenses.
The source inside Mosul said a tunnel network is growing, including one big enough for motorbikes, from the outskirts of the city to the nearby village of Hamdania.
Witnesses inside Mosul said they saw six buses loaded with ISIS members leaving the city early Saturday. Women and children were seen inside the buses.
Later Saturday, 14 members of ISIS were executed after trying to flee with their families from Mosul to Raqqa, the group's de facto capital, the witnesses said.
Sources said they believe those executed could have been the same people seen leaving by buses earlier Saturday.
On Friday, ISIS set fire to trenches filled with crude oil outside northeastern Mosul, according to military sources. Black smoke has intensified Saturday.
Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, tweeted Saturday, "The time has come to begin the liberation of Mosul."