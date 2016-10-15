Story highlights Iraqi military, Kurdish forces and other groups preparing for battle to retake Mosul

ISIS tells its wounded fighters they can leave for Raqqa, Syria, source says

(CNN) ISIS is telling wounded fighters inside Mosul, its last bastion of power in Iraq, they can go to the terror group's power base in Syria as Iraqi forces and others prepare to retake the key Iraqi city, a source inside Mosul tells CNN.

The Iraqi military, Kurdish Peshmerga and a Shiite paramilitary force are getting ready for a battle expected to take place in the air and on the ground.

Some low-level prisoners of ISIS are being released, the source said. These would include those jailed for their beards, cigarettes or clothing offenses. Wounded ISIS fighters have been told to go to Raqqa, Syria, the group's de facto capital, the source said.

The source inside Mosul said a tunnel network is growing, including one big enough for motorbikes, from the outskirts of the city to the nearby village of Hamdania.

A man imprisoned by ISIS in Mosul for two months said he was forced to dig in more than 12 tunnels on the eastern side of the city.

