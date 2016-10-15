Story highlights
(CNN)ISIS is telling wounded fighters inside Mosul, its last bastion of power in Iraq, they can go to the terror group's power base in Syria as Iraqi forces and others prepare to retake the key Iraqi city, a source inside Mosul tells CNN.
The Iraqi military, Kurdish Peshmerga and a Shiite paramilitary force are getting ready for a battle expected to take place in the air and on the ground.
Some low-level prisoners of ISIS are being released, the source said. These would include those jailed for their beards, cigarettes or clothing offenses. Wounded ISIS fighters have been told to go to Raqqa, Syria, the group's de facto capital, the source said.
The source inside Mosul said a tunnel network is growing, including one big enough for motorbikes, from the outskirts of the city to the nearby village of Hamdania.
A man imprisoned by ISIS in Mosul for two months said he was forced to dig in more than 12 tunnels on the eastern side of the city.
Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, tweeted Saturday, "The time has come to begin the liberation of Mosul."
"The preparation for the operation to liberate Mosul (has) been completed and (has) paved the way to begin the Mosul operation," Barzani said in a statement.
Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi military are coordinating efforts to retake Mosul and have made plans for the future of the city, he said.
"Baghdad and (Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan) have also agreed to establish a joint higher political committee whose task would be to supervise the affairs of Mosul after the liberation."
ISIS executes some who flee
Witnesses inside Mosul said they saw six buses loaded with ISIS members leaving the city early Saturday. Women and children were seen inside the buses.
Later Saturday, 14 members of ISIS were executed after trying to flee with their families from Mosul to Raqqa, the witnesses said.
Sources said they believe those executed could have been the same people seen leaving by buses earlier Saturday.
On Friday, ISIS set fire to trenches filled with crude oil outside northeastern Mosul, according to military sources. Black smoke has intensified Saturday.