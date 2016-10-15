Story highlights Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo

Atletico Madrid 7-1 Granada

Betis 1-6 Real Madrid

(CNN) Lionel Messi marked his return from a three-week injury absence with a goal in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Starting on the bench, the Argentine watched his teammates build a three-goal lead in the first half thanks to a brace from Rafinha and a late Luis Suarez strike.

Manager Luis Enrique introduced Messi 10 minutes into the second half and he took just three minutes to get himself onto the score sheet.

Neymar threaded an intricate through ball into his path and Messi fired into the roof of the net at the near post.

"We knew what the game required," Enrique said after the match. "And the players came out and did what they needed to do."