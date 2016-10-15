Story highlights President François Hollande pays tribute to those affected by Bastille Day attack

The names of the 86 dead are read out, and a white rose is laid for each of them

(CNN) French President François Hollande led tributes Saturday to more than 80 people killed in Nice, three months on from the Bastille Day attack.

Many of those directly affected by the attack also attended the ceremony of remembrance in Nice.

The names of the 86 people who died were read out, and a white rose was laid down for each of them.

France was left reeling after Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel plowed a 20-ton truck into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in Nice during a fireworks celebration on France's key national holiday.

JUST WATCHED Recruitment on the Riviera: France's super jihadi Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Recruitment on the Riviera: France's super jihadi 03:23

Hollande paid tribute to the families affected and said the nation wanted to show its compassion and solidarity with them.

Read More