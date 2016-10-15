Varanasi: Deadly stampede at Hindu procession

Story highlights The stampede occurred during a procession in honor of a Hindu guru

India's Prime Minister promises financial aid to those injured and the families of those killed

New Delhi (CNN) The death toll from a stampede Saturday in the northern Indian city of Varanasi has climbed to 20, with several more people critically injured, police said.

The stampede occurred at a procession in honor of the Hindu guru, Jai Gurudev, according to a spokesman in the office of the director general of police in Uttar Pradesh.

CNN affiliate CNN-News 18 said the stampede occurred in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi, near the Rajghat bridge across the river Ganga, as the Ganges River is known in Hindi.

Rescuers took the injured to the hospital.

The commissioner of Varanasi, the top government official in the city, has opened an inquiry into what happened.

