Varanasi: Deadly stampede at Hindu procession

New Delhi (CNN)Seventeen people were killed and 10 critically injured during a stampede Saturday in the northern Indian city of Varanasi.
The stampede occurred at a procession in honor of the Hindu guru, Jai Gurudev, according to Rahul Srivastav, a spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh police.
Rescue work is still underway, and people continue to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and pledged financial aid to the injured and families of those killed.
Varanasi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is the holiest of seven sacred Hindu sites in India, and said to be the founding place of Buddhism, making it a destination for thousands of pilgrims and tourists.
One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, it is regarded as the spiritual capital of India. The river Ganga, as the Ganges River is known in Hindi, flows through its heart.