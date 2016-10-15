Varanasi: Deadly stampede at Hindu procession

Story highlights The stampede occurred during a procession in honor of a Hindu guru

India's Prime Minister promises financial aid to those injured and the families of those killed

New Delhi (CNN) Seventeen people were killed and 10 critically injured during a stampede Saturday in the northern Indian city of Varanasi.

The stampede occurred at a procession in honor of the Hindu guru, Jai Gurudev, according to Rahul Srivastav, a spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh police.

Rescue work is still underway, and people continue to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and pledged financial aid to the injured and families of those killed.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede in Varanasi. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2016

Varanasi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is the holiest of seven sacred Hindu sites in India, and said to be the founding place of Buddhism, making it a destination for thousands of pilgrims and tourists

Read More