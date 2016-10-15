US detects failed North Korean ballistic missile launch

(CNN) US Strategic Command says its systems detected a failed North Korean ballistic missile launch Saturday evening near the northwestern city of Kusŏng.

"We strongly condemn this and North Korea's other recent missile tests, which violate UN Security Council Resolutions explicitly prohibiting North Korea's launches using ballistic missile technology," Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross said in a statement.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.

Developing story - more to come