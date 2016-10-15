China set to free last Tiananmen prisoner

Story highlights Miao Deshun was 24 years old at the time of the crackdown

Miao's sentence has been reduced at least twice during his prison term

Beijing (CNN) China is set to release the last known prisoner of the 1989 Tiananmen Square uprising, according to Dui Hua, a San Francisco-based human rights organization.

Miao Deshun was one of more than 1,600 people charged during the bloody crackdown on the student movement.

Dui Hua said they had obtained documents from the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court that said he would be released from Beijing's Yanqing prison, on October 15.

Miao's family stopped visiting him years ago according to Dui Hua, and there are no photos of him in the public domain.

Once he's released, Miao will have his political rights "deprived" for seven years. Those are a person's right to vote, to stand for election and to freedom of speech.

Read More