US aid worker kidnapped in Niger

(CNN) Armed assailants have abducted a US aid worker from outside his home in Niger, killing his bodyguard and a police officer before fleeing north toward neighboring Mali, a Niger government source tells CNN.

Witnesses to the kidnapping in Abalak described the abductors forcing the aid worker to strip down to his undergarments before putting him in their 4x4 vehicle, the source said.

The source said this was usual practice by terrorist groups trying to avoid hostages being tracked.

Authorities are taking all necessary measures to locate the American and his abductors, including imposing a heavy military presence between Abalak and the border with Mali, the source -- who was not yet authorized to speak publicly -- said.

It was the first time a foreigner had been kidnapped in the area, the government source said. There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

