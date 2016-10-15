Story highlights Under the deal, developed countries will cut their HFC emissions first

HFCs are powerful greenhouse gases

(CNN) Representatives from more than 200 member countries of the Montreal Protocol agreed on a deal to reduce emissions of powerful greenhouse gases on Saturday at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The "landmark" deal will reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the world's fastest growing greenhouse gases, the United Nations Environment Program said in a statement.

HFCs are potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning instead of ozone-depleting substances.

History is made! #MontrealProtocol countries agree to curb powerful greenhouse gases in largest climate breakthrough since Paris. 🌍🌎🌏 pic.twitter.com/BBFVgpYvoy — UN Environment (@UNEP) October 15, 2016

"The amendment to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer endorsed in Kigali today is the single largest contribution the world has made towards keeping the global temperature rise 'well below' 2 degrees Celsius, a target agreed at the Paris climate conference last year," UNEP said in a statement issued Saturday.

According to UNEP, the agreed reduction in HFCs could prevent up to 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming by the end of this century.

