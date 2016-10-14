Story highlights Dr. Tamika Cross says a flight attendant refused to let her help

Delta says it is "troubled" by the incident

Social media users are coming to Cross' defense

(CNN) An African-American OB-GYN says she was discriminated against on a flight when attendants refused to let her help with an in-flight medical emergency.

Tamika Cross was a passenger on an early-morning Delta flight from Detroit to Minneapolis on Sunday when a woman two rows in front of her screamed that her husband was unresponsive.

Flight attendants made an announcement asking if there were any doctors on board, and Cross says she immediately volunteered to help.

What Cross says happened next is what made her go to social media with a post that has been shared more than 43,000 times as of Friday evening.

"I raised my hand to grab (the flight attendant's) attention. She said to me 'oh no sweetie put ur hand down,'" Cross wrote on Facebook.

